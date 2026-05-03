One Stat That Defines Each Rams Rookie in the 2026 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the NFL Draft one week ago and now the discussion will shift to where each player will help the team the most. While the Rams only have five rookies, it wouldn’t be surprising if a few made an impact in 2026. Here are numbers to know for each of the Rams rookies.

QB Ty Simpson - 30

With their first pick, the Rams drafted Ty Simpson as the heir to Matthew Stafford. Simpson is viewed as a limited quarterback who plays it safe and can’t push the ball downfield. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Simpson may not have the arm that Fernando Mendoza has, but the arm talent is there. Simpson had 30 big-time throws last season via PFF, which tied for first in the nation with Diego Pavia and Dante Moore. He may not be as flashy as Mendoza, but there’s a reason he was viewed as a first-round pick.

TE Max Klare - 6.6

A big reason the Rams drafted Max Klare was his ability to make plays after the catch. Klare is a difficult projection because as a featured part of the Purdue offense, he was one of the best tight ends in the country. However, at Ohio State he was overshadowed by players such as Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith. In 2024, 60.8 percent of his catches went for 10 or more yards and he averaged 6.6 yards after the catch per reception. His 6.6 yards after the catch per reception was just one-tenth lower than Tyler Warren.

OL Keagen Trost - 91.4

The Rams drafted Trost as a depth piece on their offensive line, but even as a seventh-year senior, he has some upside. Trost was the highest-graded tackle via PFF last season, with an overall grade of 92.0, and his 91.4 run-blocking grade also ranked first. With Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson on expiring contracts, the Rams could look to move Trost inside where his run-blocking ability would be useful.

WR CJ Daniels - 64.7

At the end of the day, the Rams will be pleased with what they got out of Konata Mumpfield last season as a seventh-round pick. However, he was also very inefficient. Mumpfield caught just 10-of-23 targets and was 1-for-7 in contested catch situations. Daniels was 11-for-17 in contested catches last season for a success rate of 65.7 percent. He also has reliable hands as he had a drop rate of 1.9 percent over the last two years.

DL Tim Keenan III - 0.0

Ty Hamilton led Rams defensive linemen with a missed tackle rate of 12.5 percent when defending the run last season. Keenan didn’t have flashy stats at Alabama, but he was one of 19 defensive linemen with a 0.0 missed tackle rate against the run. Keenan isn’t a flashy player, but he does a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the defensive line. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him have a role in 2026.