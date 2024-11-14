Rams Legend Left Lasting Impact at NFL, College Levels
The Los Angeles Rams lost a coaching legend in the state of California and the former all-time winningest coach in franchise history as John Robinson passed away earlier this week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, confirmed by his family on Monday.
The former Rams and USC Trojans head coach passed away at the age of 89 after complications with pneumonia, USC announced in a press release.
Robinson was the coach of the Rams from 1983-'91 and held the record for most wins at the helm of the franchise with a 79 total wins before current head coach Sean McVay passed it with his 80th win in Week 8 of this season against Minnesota.
Before the start of the Rams' Monday Night Football game with the Miami Dolphins, the stadium offered a moment of silence to honor the life and legacy of Robinson. His impact was felt across all levels of not only football, but every day life.
"We are heartbroken to share that former Los Angeles Rams head coach John Robinson passed away earlier today. Coach Robinson holds the record for most regular season wins in Rams franchise history," the Rams said in a statement. "He also won four Rose Bowls and a national championship as the head coach of USC and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2009. Our thoughts are with Coach Robinson's family and friends, and all who he impacted throughout his storied career."
The late great won wherever he coached, earning over 100 wins as the head coach of USC from 1976-'82 and then again from 1993-'97. He would be inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.
He never had a losing record in his time as a Trojan, leading them to five conference titles, four Rose Bowl victories, eight total bowl games appearances, and the 1978 national championship title.
Robinson would continue to stay involved in collegiate athletics after his final stint at USC, coaching at UNLV (99-'04), later becoming their athletic director for two seasons ('02-'03). It would not stop there as Robinson became a senior consultant for the LSU Tigers in recent years (2019-'21).
It is hard to put into words what type of impact Robinson had on so many players across his illustrious coaching career. He found immediate success at the collegiate and professional levels, something that most coaches do not do which is a true mark of a great coach and a natural-born leader.
Robinson will be remembered in several communities around the sport of football and his impact will not go unnoticed. He will live forever in Rams royalty and can be called back as one of the moguls that paved the way for this organization to be where they are today.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE