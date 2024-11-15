Why the Rams Have a Bright Future Ahead of Them
This season's Los Angeles Rams roster is undoubtedly in need of additional talent at various place. However, the Rams recognized this years ago and approached this past offseason determined to get better via the NFL draft.
Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network explained how the Rams' success at scouting and drafting led the Rams' success on the field.
“They drafted not just the best, but perhaps the top two pass rushers of this year’s class,” Beasley said.
“Twenty picks after taking Verse out of Florida State in the first round, they selected Michigan’s Braden Fiske, who has also been excellent.
“Fiske is second among rookies in sacks (three), pressures (27), hurries (23), and pressure rate (13.8%).
Beasley noted that the Rams knew from the start that Verse would be a special player. Even quarterback Matthew Stafford commented on it earlier this year.
Verse quickly caught the eye of the well-respected veteran Rams quarterback, before even putting on pads.
“I just think about Verse’s first couple of practices here in OTAs with no pads on,” Stafford said.
“He’s running over people. We’re trying to teach him how to practice with our own team and do all that kind of stuff. The growth that he’s had has been amazing to watch and see.”
Beasley explained how vital Verse and Fiske have been to the Rams’ resurgence over the last few weeks. The two rookies are arguably the best two players on a defense filled with multiple veterans on it.
“Verse and Fiske are really the only reason the Rams defense has been as competitive as it has been in 2024,” Beasley said.
“They’re propping an otherwise talent-bereft unit and still have the team in the playoff hunt.
“But Verse is by far the best defensive rookie not just on his own team, but the entire league. He has at least one tackle for loss in seven of his first nine games and 3.5 sacks in his last three.
“And there’s reason to believe that what Verse is doing is sustainable.
“His 11 tackles for loss are tied for second-most by any player through their first 11 games since TFLs became an official stat in 1999.
"The defenders he’s tied with? Von Miller and Micah Parsons.”
