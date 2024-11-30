REPORT: Do the Rams Have One of the Best OLs in the NFL?
After a challenging 1-4 start, the Los Angeles Rams have battled their way back and are now in the middle of a playoff push. They have six remaining games, enough time to make up ground in the AFC West.
Few teams around the National Football League have dealt with the number of injuries and injuries to significant contributors as the Rams have done this season. Injuries to their star wide receivers, as well as other position groups, on the field almost cost the Rams the season.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network recently took the time to rank every offensive line in the league. He ranked the Rams' offensive line as the 20th-best offensive line in the NFL this season.
Robinson noted that while the Rams have battled hard this season, their offensive line is a large part of why the team has struggled. The Rams' inconsistencies cannot be put entirely on the offensive line, most of them can as a struggling offensive line has impacted their season in more way than one.
"Los Angeles intended to deploy a revamped interior consisting of left guard Steve Avila, center Jonah Jackson, and right guard Kevin Dotson, but Avila and Jackson have been sidelined by injury for most of the season." Robinson said.
"They returned in Week 10, but the Rams benched Jackson for sixth-round rookie Beaux Limmer in Week 11. Jackson played guard for the Lions and isn’t a natural center, but L.A. handed him a three-year, $51 million contract with $25.5 million guaranteed in March. A midseason benching
Meanwhile, right tackle Rob Havenstein missed Weeks 11 and 12 with an injury. At least left tackle Alaric Jackson has been solid since his two-game season-opening suspension.
The Rams have room for improvement and time to make those improvements. They are currently on the outside looking into the playoffs. However, their offensive line could very well help guide them to the playoffs.
Los Angeles is seeking to become one of the few teams in NFL history to start the season 1-4 and still make the playoffs. Still, that will not happen without the Rams' offensive line playing at a high level.
