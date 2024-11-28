How the Rams Can Snap Out Of It, Beat Saints
The Los Angeles Rams have struggled over the last three weeks but they are still in the thick of the playoff hunt. While technically, they would be on the outside looking in, if the playoffs start today, they are only one game outside of first place in the NFC West, which comes with an automatic home playoff game.
The Rams have been inconsistent for most of this season, primarily because of injuries. However, they have still six remaining games to gain ground in the playoff race, and potentially win the NFC West.
Los Angeles went on a three-game win streak after their 1-4 start and showed how much potential they have when clicking on all cylinders. However, losses to the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles have exposed issues that could cost the Rams a spot in the playoffs.
After starting the season 1-4 and losing two of their last three games, the Rams have little room for error throughout the rest of the season. They must find a way to win as many games as possible, starting with their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY predicts the Saints will shock the Rams and beat them 17-14. The Saints have played well since making firing their head coach.
"New Orleans has been much better with Darren Rizzi as interim coach," Reyes said. "The Rams have been rather hit or miss. With Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill bringing more versatility to the Saints’ offense, I can see the Rams struggling to stop them."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY believes the Rams will get back on track by beating the Saints 25-21.
"Saquon Barkley is still running on the Rams a week later," Dragon said. "Expect the Saints to incorporate a lot of the same concepts with Alvin Kamara this week. The Rams should be ready for it.
Richard Morin of USA TODAY believes the Rams pull out a clost game against the Saints by a score of 21-18.
"It should be all business for a Rams team that still believes it can win the NFC West ― and they just might," Morin said.
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts a Rams 25-23 win over the Saints on Sunday. He noted while the Saints have improved, the Rams will play their best football, as they need a win to keep up in the playoff race.
"New Orleans has looked rejuvenated ever since Dennis Allen was let go," Mendoza said. "However, the team will have its hands full when the Rams offense comes into town in need of getting a win. Los Angeles leaves with a close victory."
