REPORT: Rams Moving Up in the Rankings After Massive Upset
The Los Angeles Rams entered their matchup against the Buffalo Bills with few believing they actually had a chance to win the game. The Bills entered the game averaging the second-most points per game in the National Football League this season.
The Rams have been inconsistent this season, mainly because of injuries. Still, the initial doubt that surrounded the Rams' chances of beating the Bills was founded.
Nonetheless, the Rams were able to pull off the upset after getting off to a strong start for the first time in a while. They were then able to score enough points to hold off the Bills, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Alex Kennedy of Pro Football Network recently released his rankings of every team in the National Football League following the Week 16 games. Kennedy ranked the Rams the 14th-best team in the league after their exciting win over the Bills.
“In Week 14, the Rams got an impressive win over the Bills, who entered the game with a seven-game winning streak,” Kennedy said. “Los Angeles put up 44 points and 457 total yards. Matthew Stafford threw for 320 yards and two scores, and Kyren Williams added two touchdowns on the ground as the Rams improved to 7-6.
"With this victory, the Rams stay one game behind the Seahawks in the NFC West race. Los Angeles now has a 28.8% chance to win the NFC West and a 42.3% chance to make the postseason. The Rams play at San Francisco on Thursday night in Week 15."
It would have been slim, but the Rams could make the playoffs, even if they did not beat the Bills. The win over the Bills gives the Rams a little breathing room over the next few weeks, as three of their remaining four games are against NFC West foes.
The Rams are currently firmly in second place in the NFC West. However, they still have games against divisional opponents, including their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
Thursday night against the 49ers is another must-win game for the Rams.
