REPORT: Takeaways From Rams' Thrilling Victory vs. Bills
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills played in arguably one of the most exciting games of the season. The Rams entered the game as underdogs but emerged victorious.
Nick Sook of NFL.com noted a few takeaways from the matchup.
“Those who took Los Angeles and its 6-6 record lightly quickly learned how mistaken they were Sunday. Sean McVay put together a fantastic game plan, and Matthew Stafford executed it nearly flawlessly, completing 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns while leading a total of six scoring drives. Whenever the Rams needed a play, they found one.
“Puka Nacua scored a rushing touchdown and delivered an essential receiving touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth when he caught a screen, maneuvered around a Cooper Kupp block, and sprinted to the end zone. Kupp made a big touchdown grab late in the third to extend the Rams' lead to 17.
"Even Tutu Atwell came through in a big spot, catching a rocket fired by Stafford over the middle on fourth down to keep the Rams' final scoring drive alive. Everyone did their part in this game -- well, except for the defense -- and the Rams reminded everyone that while they're certainly not the most consistent team, they're always a threat to pop off for explosive plays and catch a supposedly superior team by surprise.
Shook also noted that the Rams' game against the Bills was one of the best games the Rams have had at home since moving to SoFi Stadium. The last time the Rams had as exciting of a game at home was over five years ago against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
"Remember that wild Monday night game between the Chiefs and Rams in 2018," Shook said. "Back in their pre-SoFi Stadium days? You know, the one that finished with a final score of 54-51? The one with its own Wikipedia page? Consider this game the diet version of that thriller. Naturally, it involved the Rams again, but we couldn't guarantee Matthew Stafford and his cohorts would produce at a rate to keep up with the Bills, let alone defeat them. Boy, were we wrong. The Rams delivered quite an opening salvo, covering 70 yards in 12 plays and capping it with a Kyren Williams touchdown run, his first of two on the night. Buffalo responded immediately, going 70 yards in nine plays and finishing it with an Allen touchdown run."
