REPORT: Former Rams Assistant Could Soon Be a Head Coach
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced immense success since relocating back to Southern California. That success included a Super Bowl not too many years ago under the guidance of head coach Sean McVay.
That type of success often leads to players and coaches finding other opportunities elsewhere around the league and, sometimes, even in the college football ranks. Such is the case with one former Rams assistant coach who spent multiple years with the Rams during their most recent run.
Adam Jahns of The Athletic noted that former Rams assistant coach Liam Coen could be in the running for the Chicago Bears head coaching job, as he was previously a candidate for the Bears during another opening for the position in the past.
"As an extension of McVay’s coaching tree, Coen will be viewed favorably by teams that want a head coach with an offensive background. But this is only Coen’s fifth season coaching in the NFL," Jahns said.
"He’s gone back and forth between the Rams and the University of Kentucky, where he was the team’s offensive coordinator and QBs coach last season. Coen, 39, was a candidate for the Bears’ OC job that went to Waldron. But he could be better off sticking with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for at least one more season."
The ultimate sign of a coach's success and respect is his coaching tree. Sean McVay's success as the youngest coach in NFL history sparked success for multiple other coaches to succeed elsewhere in more expanded roles.
The Rams' success since relocating to Los Angeles is nearly unmatched by any other team in the league. The success has reached every level of the organization.
McVay and the other assistant coaches that still remain on his staff hope the success continues as it will only heighten the chances, they will be next to take the next steps. However, first, the Rams must take care of business on the field or nothing else matters.
Coen's candidacy for the Bears head coaching position proves that nothing succeeds like success.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.