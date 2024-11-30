How Stafford's Presence is Still Paying Dividends
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most well-established veteran quarterbacks on their roster, Matthew Stafford. Stafford is so dependable that he is also another coach on the field.
Stafford puts in countless preparation for each game that he plays. Rams head coach Sean McVay noted how much he enjoys the fact that Stafford has continued to expand his influence on and off the field.
"Yeah, it's awesome. I'm in the bird's eye," McVay said. "I get the 'All-22’ [full field view]. So, I get to tell him that I saw it before him. No kidding, I did. I'm way up there, and half of that's probably a lie because he sees it so fast. Again, you don't take for granted every minute that you get with a guy like Matthew Stafford. I hope he wants to go until the wheels totally fall off because it's not even close yet. He has so much good football in front of him if that's what he wants to do so it's just a pleasure working with him every day."
McVay and Stafford have made plenty of history together, including becoming only the second team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Staffords' presence can be felt on every level of the organization.
“What you learn is that not every quarterback is going to be cut like that,” McVay said. “Sometimes, it's one of those things of, you're spoiled with all the knowledge that he has and how simple he's able to make it.
"It might not be simple on Wednesday when he first gets in, and he's sitting there talking to the sky trying to memorize the plan and the calls because he wants to be so fluid on a Wednesday, let alone on a Sunday. It's just that. It's neat to watch."
The Rams need Stafford to play how he normally does, if not better, if they expect to make it to the playoffs this season. The Rams go as Stafford goes, if they plan on having a successful season, they will have to do so on Stafford's arm.
