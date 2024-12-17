REPORT: How Long Can the Rams' Momentum Roll?
The Los Angeles Rams' playoff hopes looked non-existent at the start of the season when the Rams suffered numerous injuries while getting off to a 1-4 start. Usually, that kind of start to the season would derail a team's outlook on the season, but not Sean McVay and the Rams.
The Rams have won four of their last five games, including the previous three. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams have gone 8-2 since then, completely changing the trajectory of their season.
Taylor Wirth of NBC Sports ranked every team in the National Football League. Wirth ranked the Rams as the 14th-best team in the National Football League following their convincing win over the 49ers.
"It really was not pretty, but an offense that scored 44 points one week ago found a way to just barely squeak it out without scoring a single touchdown," Wirth said. "The team on the other side of the field just happened to be slightly more pathetic."
The Rams have proven that they know how to win in multiple ways throughout the season. They have beaten opponents by more than one score and won close games, too.
Thursday's matchup against the 49ers was critical to the Rams' chances of making the playoffs this season and going on a run. Still, whether or not the playoffs are on the line, the rivalry between the two teams will remain for many years.
The Rams' goal of making it to the playoffs is more than attainable with just a few more wins. Los Angeles plays multiple games against teams within the NFC West over the next few weeks, including the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has done a masterful job this season of keeping the team together through their challenging start and numerous injuries to critical players. The Rams are one of the youngest teams in the National Football League this season, if not the youngest.
If McVay can lead this team to the playoffs after all they have been through this season, it may be McVay's best coaching season yet.
