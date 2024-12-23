REPORT: How the Rams Beat the Jets on Sunday
The Los Angeles Rams traveled to the East Coast to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets and left victorious after a hard-fought battle between the two. While the Jets put up an admirable fight, the Rams had significantly more on the line on Sunday and they played like it.
The Rams are in the playoff hunt and need as many wins as possible over the final few weeks of this season. Sunday's win over the Jets was a huge win for that reason.
On Sunday, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted a few keys to the Rams' win. Specifically, Sullivan noted how the Rams have continued to bounce back from slow starts this season.
"It wasn't easy for Sean McVay's team, as the Rams needed a 13-0 run in the second half to push them over the edge," Sullivan said. "Los Angeles was again plagued by a slow start to this game, which saw the Jets jump out to a 9-6 lead at halftime. However, New York's aggressiveness on fourth down and an ill-timed turnover ultimately proved to be its demise.
Sullivan noted the Rams' determination after the Jets jumped to an early lead. It seems that the Rams enjoy digging themselves out of early holes, as the Rams climbed back from their deficit to the Rams, similar to how they crawled back from their 1-4 start to the season.
"As has been the case throughout the season, the Rams were able to claw themselves back into the game and win after a subdued first quarter," Sullivan said. "L.A. found itself trailing at halftime but put together a 13-point fourth quarter that proved to be the springboard to victory.
"As the Jets elected to be aggressive on fourth down (five total attempts), the Rams' defense largely answered the bell, turning the ball over on downs three times. Then, the offense carried the baton and scored each time they got the ball back. While it wasn't a prolific day for Matthew Stafford, the offense largely ran through Kyren Williams, who piled up 122 yards and a touchdown on the ground on a 5.3 yards-per-carry clip."
