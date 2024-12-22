Elite Preparation Helping Propel Rams to Success
The Los Angeles Rams arguably have one of the best wide receiver duos in the National Football League. The two players are vital to the team's chances of success as was made clear by their absence and the team's record, earlier this season.
Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua's respective absences crippled the team in Las Vegas and were a large part of the reason the team got off to a 1-4 start the season. While a 1-4 start nearly derailed their season, a roughly healthy Rams roster is ready to face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
In addition to better health for their critical players, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has continued elevating his game and those around him. Nacua credits Stafford with preparing him and the receiver corps to the fullest before playing another team.
“I feel like I say this all the time, but he makes my job super easy," Nacua said. "I feel like I may have gotten out of my break not the cleanest, but the ball set up on my face mask in the one spot it can get it. You see some of the throws, whether it's to me or they make it to ‘Coop,’ and be like, holy cow, Coop set the defender and made his indicator clear.
"The ball is as perfect as it could be. The DB’s trying to run through his hands, and it's just on the outside shoulder. You feel like you take some of those things for granted because it happens on a Monday when we're just in jerseys, and then it happens again on Wednesday when we're in jerseys, and then Thursday comes around where there's the physicality of it. You're [realizing] we're playing a little bit more real football. The pass was still just as good as it was on Monday and Wednesday. It makes it super exciting. It's a challenge to yourself because you know he's putting everything on the line to go out there, compete, and make everything feel like it’s going to feel on Sunday. You try to do the same.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again