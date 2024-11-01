REPORT: Rams Linked to NFC Rival For Massive Trade
The Los Angeles Rams are in a fairly tough spot at the moment. They are sitting at 3-4, which puts them right on the fence of playoff contention.
They play in a rather poor NFC West division, and with the San Francisco 49ers struggling, a division crown is actually there for the taking.
However, there has been plenty of speculation that the Rams could potentially move wide receiver Cooper Kupp before the NFL trade deadline, and Bret Bloomquist of The El-Paso Times feels that the Dallas Cowboys could be a fit.
“Dallas has not had consistent production behind CeeDee Lamb, who has also not been very consistent,” Bloomquist wrote. “With Brandin Cooks out with an injury, Dallas needs help here. … Kupp is a great separator who plays in the slot, has reliable hands, and is a physical blocker, so it's easy to imagine him succeeding as Dak Prescott's top middle-of-the-field target.”
Of course, trading Kupp will not be easy for various reasons.
First of all, again, Los Angeles is in the playoff hunt, and with Puka Nacua now back in the fold, the Rams could very well make a run.
Second, and perhaps even more importantly, Kupp is under contract on a rather hefty salary through 2026. He is also 31 years old and has a very checkered injury history, and LA may ask for more than what the Cowboys are willing to pay.
The Cowboys have become very cost-conscious as it is given the new megadeals they have handed to Lamb and Prescott, and edge rusher Micah Parsons is due for a fresh contract, as well.
While Kupp would absolutely help Dallas’ offense, it’s debatable as to whether or not the Cowboys would want to take on his salary, especially considering the fact that he has played in a grand total of 24 games since 2022.
Kupp has only appeared in three contests this season, logging 23 catches for 198 yards and a couple of touchdowns. When healthy, there is no question that he remains a legitimate threat, but the operative phrase there is “when healthy.”
The Eastern Washington product entered the NFL in 2017 and has spent his entire career with the Rams, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 after posting a wide receiver triple crown with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.
While Kupp hasn’t come close to that production since, he did catch 59 passes for 737 yards and five scores in 12 games last year.
