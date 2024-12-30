REPORT: Red Flags Displayed by Rams in Win Over Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams' exciting home win over the Arizona Cardinals on landed them one win a from a playoff berth. After starting the season 1-4, the Rams have overcome plenty of adversity to get to where they are.
While they are on a five-game winning streak and nearing a home playoff game, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com noted the Rams' win over the Cardinals displayed a few red flags for head coach Sean McVay and company.
"No one will soon forget Los Angeles’ 44-42 thriller against the [Buffalo] Bills on Dec. 8, but the team’s other results during its current five-game winning streak haven’t necessarily involved offensive fireworks," Kownack said. The Rams have scored 21, 12, 19, and 13 in those other four victories, an average of 16.25. Against the Cardinals, a squarely middle-of-the-road defense, Los Angeles was simply unimpressive.
"Wrecked in the time of possession battle, 23:05 to 36:55, the Rams offense functioned amazingly when funneled through, functioned averagely on plays, and looked largely lost otherwise, threw a handful of passes that could’ve been intercepted, multiple coming in the red zone," Kownack said. "Of the QB's 17 completions for 189 yards, [Puka] Nacua caught 10 for 129, for so long a difference maker, had one catch on Saturday to give himself 53 yards on four receptions across the past three contests. The storyline following the Bills game and a few defensive struggles was the Rams can win in multiple ways. Lately, though, it’s defensive masterclass, and Nacua balling out or bust.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed that he and the offense could play better. They will have to figure things out quickly as they face a season-defining matchup against the Seattle Seahawks up next.
"Shoot, I'll do whatever it takes [to win games]," Stafford said. "I sure wish I would just have played a little bit better, especially early, to make myself not have to run as much as we did. Like you said, each game is its own game. I'm trying to find ways to win it. I'm not sure how many plays we had in the third quarter.
"It was another weird one. I think we might have had three or four plays in the third quarter. It was a long stint of not having the ball and missing some opportunities late in the game to put it away with the offense on the field. [We have] lots to work on. Just doing everything they can to try to help us win.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again