REPORT: Shocking Blockbuster Trade the Rams Might Consider
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced years of success with quarterback Matthew Stafford under center, including a Super Bowl ring just a few seasons ago. However, time waits for no one, and Father Time is undefeated.
Matthew Stafford is nearing 40 years old and only has so much more time left in the National Football League.
Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network believes the Rams should begin planning and take advantage of a Carolina Panthers team that would likely listen to offers on former first-round pick Bryce Young.
The second-year quarterback has struggled in his first season and a half in the National Football League.
However, he does not have much talent around him in Carolina, which undoubtedly has played a part in his struggles.
Young could use a change of scenery, and the Rams could use a quarterback to learn from veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and take over once he has moved on.
Giving Young the chance to learn from a quarterback like Stafford is a good idea and one the Rams should consider. The move would likely not cost them that much and could pay huge dividends in the future.
"There's no arguing that Bryce Young has gotten off to one of the worst starts for a young quarterback in NFL history," Robinson said. "But if anyone can fix the broken Carolina Panthers signal caller, it might be Sean McVay.
"The Los Angeles Rams will eventually need a successor for Matthew Stafford, who looks as good as ever in 2024 but will turn 37 years old in February. Young hasn't come close to delivering his No. 1 overall draft pick billing, but he'd theoretically get more time to process while working behind Stafford in L.A. If the Rams could acquire the former No. 1 overall pick for a pick in a draft that is 18 months away, then it feels like a low-risk, high-reward trade that should get done."
Talented quarterbacks do not fall off of trees in the National Football League. However, because of the failures of the Panthers' organization, that could essentially be the case with Young.
The Rams should undoubtedly see what it would cost to trade for Young, as the Rams have a much better situation than the Panthers do.
