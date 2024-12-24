REPORT: Takeaways from Rams' Road Win Over the Jets
The Los Angeles Rams have fiercely competed for the NFC West title and a home playoff game. Sunday's win moved the Rams close to making that a reality, as they now only have two games remaining, and both games are against teams in the NFC West.
Still, the Rams could not afford to overlook the Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. Sean McVay ensured they did not, as the Rams headed home with a win.
The Rams may now focus on their divisional foes, which are coming up on the schedule. However, Kevin Patra of NFL.com recently released his takeaways from the Rams' impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
One of Patra's most significant takeaways from the Rams' victory over the Jets was the reemergence of tight end Tyler Higbee, who spent this entire season recovering from an ACL injury suffered in the Rams' playoff loss to the Detroit Lions last season.
"In a 9-9 game, Tyler Higbee caught his first pigskin of the season, cut up the field, and dove into the end zone for the go-ahead TD," Patra said. "Sunday marked Higbee’s first appearance this season after suffering an ACL and MCL injury last postseason. Higbee’s teammates swarmed him after his score, acknowledging his perseverance to get on the field this season.
"L.A. handled business on the road in a game characterized by long drives. There was one punt in the game – coming after the two-minute warning, which the Jets muffed to end the game. The Rams generated three drives of 10-plus plays, while the Jets generated four drives of 11-plus plays (three of 14-plus).
"Sean McVay’s defense made key stops, turning the Jets over on downs three times and forcing a fumble that set up the go-ahead score. The Rams D succeeded on key downs, forcing the Jets into 38% on third downs, 2 of 5 on fourth downs, 1 of 3 in the red zone, and 0 for 1 in goal-to-go situations. It wasn’t a game that will go in McVay’s highlight reel, but the NFC West leaders did what they needed to get a cross-country road victory when they didn’t play at their best. That’s how good teams operate."
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again