REPORT: Why the Rams Are Still Considered Contenders
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the more entertaining teams to watch this season, with ups and downs, players returning from injuries, and an overtime victory, the Rams are still in the playoff race.
The Rams kept their playoff hopes alive by defeating the New England Patriots 28-22 in Week 11, getting back to an even 5-5 record, and landing themselves one spot back from the last playoff spot available. Chris Simms highlighted what the Rams need to do in order to keep their hopes alive.
"I think the Rams are about to round into shape, we'll see," Simms said about the Rams coming off the victory. "With the Rams on the offensive side of the ball, that's where I see the silver lining."
The Rams passing yard average ranks eighth among all 32 NFL teams, with 240.6 per game. Matthew Stafford has been able to rely on star wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua down the field to advance the ball down the field. While the Rams average 21.3 points per game on offense, Simms notes on the Rams defense.
"Secondary's not super talented, they got some front seven people on defense that are disruptive and can make some plays," Simms said.
The Ram's defense has, on average, allowed 23.9 points in the 10 games that they have played, not giving their offense much breathing room. Aside from stars such as the team leader in sacks, Byron Young, and the team leader in tackles, Quentin Lake, Ram's defense has been hit or miss in games all year.
If they want to chase down that last playoff spot, their offense needs to improve the points scored compared to the points against. That being said, Simms believes the Ram's offense still reigns over some of their opponents in games.
"The Rams are going to have to win with their offense, that's who they are," Simms said. "That is where their money is, that is where their biggest assets are. Like we talked about, the defense is a work in progress with some young guys up front. I'm a believer in this Rams football team, that they can play through their offense a little bit and their defense will make a play here and there."
