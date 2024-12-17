With Playoffs Nearing, Sean McVay and the Rams Look Inward
The Los Angeles Rams' season started on the brink of disaster after a 1-4 start and numerous injuries to multiple Rams players. However, after climbing back from one of the worst records in the league, the Rams are at the top of the NFC West.
Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged some reasons for the team's turnaround and where he and the team can improve.
"I think ultimately it's always about surrounding yourself with good people that have a clarity of a vision, how things want to go, and how you want to be able to operate,” McVay said. “Obviously, a lot of the timeout usage, which is a little bit more clear-cut. You've seen some of the decisions on fourth down, but I think those are very fluid based on the week and the flow of the game. There are some opportunities that I certainly needed to be better, and that'll all be ongoing as it relates to making sure that you understand how precious those second-half halftime outs are in particular and then the clarity of exactly how we want to play things out.
McVay credited multiple members of the Rams' staff with a productive game against the San Francisco 49ers. He noted that more than just the players on the field aided the Rams' win over the 49ers.
“I thought defensively the other night that [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula], our staff, and obviously [Game Management Coordinator John Streicher] 'Stretch' is always a part of that. I thought we handled that really well against the 49ers. It seems like these situations arise very frequently at the end of the half or the end of the game, particularly in those two-minute situations. 'Stretch' has been great.
“I think the thing that I've appreciated the most is there’s a decisiveness and a clarity that he has in terms of, what does it looks like on a weekly basis? He's very in tune with what goes on in all three phases and then how that affects the way we want to try to play that game. He's been a big part of it and I think his steady, calm demeanor on game day has been a big benefit. I think we've been big benefactors of having him on our staff and I think he's done an excellent job."
