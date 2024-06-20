Rams News: Rival Wideout Hoping to Shatter Puka Nacua's Rookie Season Records
Will anyone break Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's rookie receiving yards record? Nacua had an outstanding rookie campaign in 2023, breaking the all-time rookie receiving yards record with 1,483 yards. This surpassed Bill Groman's record of 1,473 yards, which had stood since 1960.
The question is if anyone from this year's outstanding class of rookie wide receivers — featuring players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and Malik Nabers — can top what Nacua did.
One player determined to pass Nacua is Chicago Bears rookie WR Rome Odunze. Odunze, who was the No. 9 overall pick this year, stated last week that he has his eyes set on that record, among others.
“That rookie season record, I’m absolutely chasing that,” Odunze said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Of course, [I’m] chasing those records and that’s important. I’ll hopefully leave the Bears organization better than I found it. If I have my name on some of those records, that’s just one facet of doing so.”
Of course, surpassing what Nacua accomplished will be no easy feat, no matter how accomplished a prospect Odunze is. The other additional challenge Odunze faces is he will be splitting targets with two other great receivers, D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. Nacua was able to capitalize on seeing more targets and yards with Cooper Kupp injured at the start of the season. This is not expected to be the same situation for Odunze, who has two established receivers aside him.
Aside from the competition for targets and receptions, going for 1,400 yards is no easy feat. Only four rookies have done it in the history of the NFL — Nacua, Groman, Justin Jefferson, and Ja'Marr Chase. Even in a pass-heavy NFL, just five receivers topped that mark last year including Nacua, Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Cee Dee Lamb, and A.J. Brown.
What does work in Odunze's favor is that he went for 1,640 receiving yards in his final season at Washington, which he did in two fewer games than he'll play in the NFL. The NFL level of defenses is of course much higher, but there is good reason for Odunze's belief in himself.
More Rams: The Best Part of LA's 2023 Turnaround, Per Sean McVay