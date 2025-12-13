Key Matchup Rams Will Have To Monitor Against Lions

The Los Angeles Rams are going to have their hands full in Week 15, as they'll be at home facing the desperate Detroit Lions. They're finally back atop their division after a win over the Arizona Cardinals, but they can relinquish that title right back if they don't continue to win down the stretch.

A lot of their players are going to be crucial if they want to win over the Lions, as they boast one of the best offenses in the NFL. Josaiah Stewart has been balling for them lately, and they're going to need all the help they can get if they want to stop the Lions.

Top 10 Best Matchups

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified ten of the best player matchups in Week 15. The Rams make the list twice, as both Bryon Young and Davante Adams will swing the game massively in the Rams' favor if they're able to win in their matchups.

"Sewell is starting to form his own tier at the offensive line position. In 2025, he’s yet again the highest-graded lineman in football at a ridiculous 96.0 mark, and his 0.71 PFF Wins Above Replacement are the third-most among any non-quarterback", said Locker.

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Penei Sewell is one of the few starters on the offensive line who will be healthy for their game against the Rams, as their entire left side is dealing with injuries. Sewell is one of the best at his position, and Young has been dealing with an injury leading up to his game. He'll be ready to suit up, but that's why it's so important for them to keep getting positive production from Stewart.

"Detroit deploys man coverage at the league’s second-highest rate, which feels unlikely to change even with Brian Branch being out for the season. Considering that Adams leads all Rams wideouts in perimeter snaps, expect him to battle with Reed regularly on Sunday afternoon".

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adams will be matched up against DJ Reed as the majority of the Lions' secondary is injured at the moment. Adams is dealing with his own problems, as a hamstring injury has limited his participation in practices.

He'll be able to suit up for the game, but he may not be as involved as the Rams may want him to be. That makes it that much more important when he is given chances from Matthew Stafford, for him to win on his reps and help out the Rams offense that way.

