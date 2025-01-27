Robert Morris Playmaker Could Be Rams Next Overlooked Receiver Prospect
Since taking over the Rams, Sean McVay seems to find some unknown player, some overlooked pass catcher every summer that somehow lights it up during preseason. Whether they work out or not is neither here nor there but the team likes to bring in talented individuals, allowing them to showcase their skills.
The best pass catchers are those who are students of the game, expressive with their knowledge as they forge it with their skills. One Robert Morris playmaker may have the brains and the tools to become the next rookie sensation in Los Angeles.
Robert Morris wide receiver Carl Smith is a name that is gaining some traction within the draft community. Speaking to several scouts and analysts, they're impressed with his play and approach to the game and while his name won't appear on many mock drafts, Smith is a player several scouts have found to be draftable. Where he goes will be determined by his pre-draft workouts.
Finding gems is never really about finding players who are good or at least perceived as good. The top players are considered good and that's why they get drafted where they do. Finding gems is about discovering a player who may excel in a better situation, who has not just potential but the mindset and the attitude to achieve it despite the obstacles attempting to prevent such an action.
I spoke to Smith recently to talk shop with him and he gave some insight on his views regarding the game of football. I asked him to describe the Robert Morris offense and Smith was more than happy to go into detail explaining...
"At RMU [Robert Morris University], we ran a West Coast Offense. It consisted of a lot of run schemes to set up play action passes and deep ball opportunities. What I liked about RMU’s offense was that I could showcase my willingness to block, and then be rewarded in the pass game when defenders began to stack the box. At RMU, we huddled every play and had some very very long play calls.Being apart of this offense really helped me prepare for NFL play calling as I learned the playbook like the back of my hand. Although I’m gifted athletically, I think my biggest strength in regard to football is my understanding of the X’s and O’s. I love taking notes and soaking in as much football knowledge as possible. When it was time to speed up the game at RMU, we did no huddle signals from the sidelines. This is something I was also very good at dealing with. Having to remember both long play calls and signals from the sidelines made me more of a complete football mind than most other prospects."
The thing that struck me was not his clearly evident knowledge of the game, it was how he articulated it. His language, his tone and verbiage screams coach speak and those who speak like Smith are coachable, reasonable, possess respected leadership abilities and are easy to mold into the player a team may need them to be. So I asked Smith to break down Sean McVay's offense and how he sees himself fitting into it. Smith said...
"Sean McVay’s scheme is perfect for a wide receiver like myself as he runs a lot of motions to diagnose coverages. For a smart receiver like myself, this is very helpful for me to read coverages and find holes in defensive schemes. Not only does his offense consist of a lot of motions but it is also a scheme similar to RMU where he uses the run to set up the pass game. The Rams have a lot of condensed split formations where receivers are required to get the box and block. From my tape, you can see that I don’t mind getting my hands dirty and helping open up running lanes for the backs. These condensed splits also cause defenders to play more off coverage and I feel like route running is a lot easier when you have space to release freely. If a defender does not get their hands on me, it is almost impossible to guard me. McVay’s scheme has helped the Rams offense be one of the most effective in the entire league. A gadget receiver like myself would thrive in his offense as I trust that he will put me in situations to dominate my one-on-one match ups, pick apart zone coverages, and help the run game. "
After he told me this, it resonated with me as if felt like Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua were commenting through Smith's voice. His words echoed his sincerity when it comes to the game and towards an offense he may be playing in soon.
Smith is a high character player who shares the Rams wide receiver room's attitude when it comes to the game of football. When the game is on the line, I want to rely on guys like Smith to come through and the Rams should feel the same way too.
