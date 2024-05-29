Rams Rumors: Is LA Prepping Blake Corum to Replace Kyren Williams?
The Los Angeles Rams went into the 2024 season with one of the most impressive offenses in the league. In 2023, the Rams' offense ranked seventh in total offense, and they'll look to catapult into the top five or even better.
The Rams have all the tools to do just that, especially with their new running back, Kyren Williams, and rookie running back Blake Corum.
These two can do some damage in the backfield. Although Croum is just a rookie, he could look at carrying a big load this season. It would be unusual, considering head coach Sean McVay doesn't play his rookie extensively, but it could be different with Corum. Because of this, the Rams want Corum to develop as an overall running back, per NFL Rumors.
Corum could expect a heavy load, and this would be nothing new for the rookie back who went above and beyond for Michigan and is no stranger to the end zone.
"When you get inside the 5, you have to have a nose for the end zone," Corum said. "And I think I did that throughout my career in Michigan, but especially my senior year."
Although Williams established himself as a premier back in 2023, his injury history is concerning. Williams has played in 22 of the possible 34 games in his career due to a high ankle sprain in 2022 and another sprained ankle injury in 2023. Injuries are a concern for the All-Pro, and that's what the Corum selection was for.
The former Wolverine has shined thus far in OTAs, so much so that McVay sees a little of Williams in Corum.
"One of the things that jumped off is there's a lot of traits that reminded me of Kyren Williams," McVay said. "Obviously I love Kyren and he's been so important and just the human being, but then also when you just look at the way he works at it, the production and the things that he was able to bring to our offense last year and even really some of the things that he worked through his rookie year -- I think there's a lot of similarities."
The rookie can play a massive part in this high-powered offense.
More Rams: Key EDGE Trade Highlighted Among NFL's Best Across Last Decade