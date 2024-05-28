Rams News: Key EDGE Trade Highlighted Among NFL's Best Across Last Decade
The 2021 Los Angeles Rams were a special bunch. The team was loaded with talent from top to bottom, and each played a role in securing the franchise's second Super Bowl. Although it was a team effort, it couldn't have been done without the star players who stepped up in crucial moments.
One of the players who stepped up and was vital wasn't even around during training camp, former Super Bowl 50 MVP and edge rusher Von Miller. Miller was a Denver Bronco to start that season, but it was clear that a new scenery change was in the Pro Bowler's cards.
Rams general manager Les Snead worked his magic and traded for the superstar edge rusher. That trade changed the season's trajectory and was a big reason L.A. sat at the top by the end of it.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport re-evaluated the 10 most impactful trades of the last decade. He placed the trade that brought Von Miller to Los Angeles at No. 9 in his rankings.
Davenport ranked it at nine and graded the Rams an A-. Miller was even more important to the team. He looked like the Super Bowl MVP right next to Aaron Donald and recorded five sacks in the last eight regular season games and four sacks in the Rams' Super Bowl run.
Miller was everything to the Rams, and then some. At the time, head coach Sean McVay spoke proudly of his newest addition.
"If you had told me a couple weeks ago if I thought there was a chance of acquiring Von Miller, I would've said, 'Are you kidding me? Hell no.' And then when it becomes a reality, you say, 'Well, let's look into it,'" McVay said. "Everything we do is what we think is in the best interest of this football team, and there's still a long-term vision in mind as well."
The Rams went all in to trade for Miller and secured the Super Bowl they desperately desired. Unfortunately for L.A., Miller left for the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, signing a six-year, $120 million deal.
Although it was just a rental, L.A. got the job done, and Miller secured his second Super Bowl and a load of money in his bank account.
The Rams helped Miller, and vice versa.
