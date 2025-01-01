Seahawks Game Could Decide Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo's Future
The Rams' 2024 season has been a bit of a revenge tour for backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Over the course of the season, the team picked up four wins over Garoppolo's former teams as the Patriots, Raiders, and 49ers have fallen to the NFC West champions.
While Garoppolo's on-field impact isn't obvious, his work behind the scenes has massively contributed to the overall success of the team.
Sean McVay praised Garopplo's work on the scout team earlier in the season stating “I just think it’s the ability for him to be able to activate the parts of the field and make quick decisions,” he said. “He has such a command too. Sometimes you get some of these younger quarterbacks and they’re not quite as comfortable taking command of the huddle.
"Even if you just hear the way that he communicates with the guys around him, you can’t help but get better because our defense is seeing a look that’s very much reflective of high-level starting caliber quarterback play with the things that he can do. He has a great way about himself. He has definitely made them better by the way that he handles himself on the field, the looks that he’s able to present them, in terms of just mimicking and imitating the opposing team’s quarterback, and then I think he’s also made the players that he’s around better [by] the way he communicates to them. I don’t think it’s by mistake that when you talk to teammates of his at other stops he’s been at, he’s very well regarded and they want to play hard for him.”
A pro's pro, Garoppolo's work has not gone unnoticed by the people inside the Rams' facility but on Sunday, his work and the outlook on his future will be on display for the country to witness.
His time in Las Vegas came to a brutal end as he was sent to the bench after the firing of Josh McDaniels. If Garoppolo has any ambitions of being a starting NFL quarterback again, he needs to put on a consistent, efficient display against Seattle.
Garoppolo is set to be a free agent at the end of this season and while it is likely that he will re-sign with Los Angeles, there are a lot of teams in the NFL that could use a player like Garoppolo. He's a veteran who understands the responsibilities of a starting QB and it's clear he doesn't have an ego problem. For franchises like Seattle or others who are looking to bring in a young talent at the position, Garoppolo is a perfect player to learn behind.
However, in the modern NFL, teams need to be competitive immediately to Garoppolo needs to prove he can get it done. While the McDaniels era with the Raiders was a masterclass in disaster, Garoppolo has been effective in the past as long as he has access to high-level coaching and play calling. On Sunday, he will.
Garoppolo does need to be careful as he can not afford to succumb to the opposition. With a young, unproven Stetson Bennett waiting in the wings, Sean McVay may also want to get a look at his sophomore quarterback.
