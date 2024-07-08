Sean McVay Believes Rams' Late-Round Rookie Can Heavily Produce This Season
The Los Angeles Rams 2024 draft class was among the best in the entire NFL, with the team bringing in all sorts of new talent. Los Angeles has gone down the route of a youth movement in recent years, giving themselves more chances for sustained success.
After a surprising run to the postseason last season, Los Angeles is looking to build off their success. The rookie class that they just added should help that case, with each of them providing a different impact on the team.
One of the more interesting prospects on the Rams' roster is safety Kamren Kinchens. He was taken by the Rams with pick No. 99 in the third round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.
Kinchens can do almost everything out on the field, giving the Rams major versatility. Shortly after the team drafted him, Rams head coach Sean McVay opened up about what he was excited about.
"The deep ball range. I think you see the toughness, the range being able to play really sideline to sideline, his deep defense feel. You can see at the point of contact there's no flinch. He's got good ball production. There was a lot of appreciation from (Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey (Pleasant), from Coach (Safeties Coach) (Chris) Beak, from (Defensive Coordinator) Chris Shula. (Pro Scout) Matt Waugh did a great job. These are four players that we expect to come in and be big time factors for us and add to the overall roster."
If he can live up to the hype, Los Angeles will have found a potential steal. The Rams have done well with drafting over the years and Kinchens may be the next player on the list.
The Rams defense will look a little different this season without the services of All-Pro Aaron Donald. But Los Angeles has taken measures to try to duplicate his efforts, one way has been adding more talent to the secondary such as Kinchens.
