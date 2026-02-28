How the Combine Changed the Rams Draft Board

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are notorious for skipping the NFC Combine, often sending scouts and/or other team officials, while their top brass stays away from Indianapolis. History has proven this to be a wise strategy and to be frank, considering the Rams have only made one selection in the first round since Sean McVay became head coach ten years ago.

While 2026 promises to change that trend, especially since the Rams have two first-round picks, there is no guarantee the team will use those selections on day one of the draft. In 2025, the Rams traded their first round pick on draft day to the Falcons, allowing them to pick up their 2026 selection.

The Rams also have the option to leverage those picks for veteran players on the trade market. Whatever the Rams decide to do, their board was drastically changed based on various events at the NFL Combine. Here's the latest.

The Jets Make Their Move

The New York Jets, who own the second overall pick, traded away edge defender Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. This move indicates the Jets will use the selection on an edge defender.

In the meantime, the Titans, who own the fourth overall selection, may elect to add a more athletic defensive tackle for Robert Saleh's wide-nine defense. Peter Woods from Clemson could be an option. If either move occurs, I'm expecting there to be an early run on defensive lineman.

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Considering the New York Giants, who have the fifth overall pick, may not keep Kayvon Thibodeaux on their roster as he's a trade candidate, they may also look to add a pass rusher, despite having Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on their roster.

What this means for the Rams is that with defenders, especially on the defensive line expected to be taken early, the team may either have to move up for a cornerback or stay patient and land a premier receiver at 13. The Rams could also have the option of picking up Thibodeaux with a day-three selection.

Are the Rams Feeling the Love?

The other big story is that the Rams spoke to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at the Combine. Love, a star player, has drawn comparisons to Todd Gurley in the past. Love would likely supersede the team's common practice of "redshirting" rookie running backs, but if Love is drafted, the futures of Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter would be bleak.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

