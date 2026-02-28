Rams Rival Losing Ground In Keeping Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams would be more than happy if Kenneth Walker III left the NFC West and the conference all together.

That possibility could become reality as teams express interest in the Super Bowl MVP.

Breer Believes Seattle Might Get Outbid For Walker

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes an AFC contender is willing to offer Walker the money he deserves.

"Now, Andy Reid’s history would tell you that Kansas City might be hesitant to do it," stated Breer. "But the Chiefs engaged the Jets before the trade deadline on a potential deal for Breece Hall, and GM Brett Veach said at his press conference here that the team will be actively looking to get more explosive in the run game this offseason."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"While drafting Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love would be a more economical way to accomplish that, there’s no assurance that a guy who many see as the draft’s top player, even at a devalued position, will be there when the Chiefs pick at No. 9."

"It’s also worth noting that some pretty smart teams have come around recently on investing at the position, partly on the premise that running backs have been devalued to the point where they’ve become valuable again. You’ll remember, two offseasons ago, the Eagles, Packers and Ravens—three smart teams—spent big on free agents Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Safe to say two seasons later, those were sound investments."

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands following a Chargers victory at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Seattle, due to having to pay other players after their victory in Super Bowl LX, aren't expected to offer Walker a top price compared to others like the Chiefs.

How This Affects The Rams

For the most part, the Rams were able to rewrite the narrative on their run defense after Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley were able to break off massive runs in their NFC Divisional Round Matchup that ended the Rams' 2024 season.

That was until the Rams ran into Kenneth Walker. While the Rams' regular-season trip to Carolina exposed holes, it was Walker who took advantage, using his speed, patience, and shiftiness to run over the Rams, putting in his second 100 yard performance of the regular season.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The reason Walker didn't have more yards is due to splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet. When given the Lions' share in the playoffs after Charbonnet suffered a season-ending injury, Walker was fantastic, and the threat of Walker made the Seahawks play action passing attack impossible to defend during the Rams' loss in the NFC Championship Game.

With Walker expected to leave the division, the Rams will be able to focus on attacking Sam Darnold instead of worrying about Walker.

