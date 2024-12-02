Second Half Adjustments Made Difference In Rams Win
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a massive road win on Sunday afternoon behind a strong second half comeback after being shutout in the first half. The in-game adjustments that were made displayed resiliency and improvement from week's past when they were not as successful.
Trailing 6-0 to the New Orleans Saints (4-8) at halftime, the Rams had just 93 yards of total offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford had thrown for just 23 yards. Changes needed to be made or the Rams were likely out of playoff contention with a loss. That would not happen.
Coming out of halftime, the Rams got the ball first and drove right down the field, capping off a six-minute, 11-play drive with a four-yard touchdown rush from third-year back Kyren Williams.
The Rams would go on to score three touchdowns in four second half drives, outscoring the Saints 21-8 in the second half en route to a 21-14 win that extended their playoff hopes for another week. Head coach Sean McVay spoke postgame about the halftime adjustments that made a difference.
"You talk about, here's some of the things that they're doing, here's what we like, here's what we're going to do into the second half," McVay said. "Here's how if we stay ahead of the sticks, then it's going to enable us to be able to operate. Then they did some stuff to try to be able to take us off some of the core things that maybe we've done before. I thought our coaches, I thought [Offensive coordinator] Mike LaFleur, I thought [Offensive line coach] Ryan Wendell, really all of our offensive coaching staff did an excellent job of being able to recognize it, communicate, and be able to get us to some of the right things that we wanted to be able to do. Then ultimately it's always about the players bringing it to life and they did that in a big way."
Something must be said about not only the coaches abilities to make effective chances, but the players being able to make the Saints look like a completely different defense in the second half. There was a serious drop off in defensive success from the Saints in the second half and it showed.
In future games, the Rams will not be able to wait until the final 30 minute to get their offense working. Three of their final five games of the season will be within the division. They will need to win at least two of those games and having a strong start is going to be key to earning those.
