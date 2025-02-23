Should the Rams Target Vikings' Aaron Jones?
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a good season. They showed that the young defense is going to be a special group for years to come. The offense showed that they still can find ways to win games even if it is in different ways.
Head coach Sean McVay is one of the best in the National Football League and with him, the Rams always have a chance.
Now the Rams face some tough decisions this offseason. As much as they want to keep the Rams core together, last season could have been the last we had seen of all the Super Bowl team from 2022 intact.
There is a way around it and bringing all the players back for at least one more season but that will have to come with the players and the front office being on the same page with contract talks set to begin.
The Rams can get help by adding veteran running back Aaron Jones in free agency. Jones will help the Rams offense have a power back. Jones will be huge in short yards situations and the red zone. Jones will also help starting running back Kyren Williams.
"One of the biggest reasons the Green Bay Packers moved on from Aaron Jones in favor of Josh Jacobs was durability," said NFL Writer Garrett Podell.
"Jones missed six games in 2023 and totaled the fewest yards rushing (656) since his rookie year in 2017 as a result. However, Jones had a fantastic bounce-back, spite season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024: he totaled career highs in both rushing yards (1,138) and carries (255)."
"Although when looking at his efficiency numbers as the season progresses, the getting-worn-down narrative still persists. Jones averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his first six games last season while averaging over a yarder fewer per carry (4.1) in the final 11 games of the year,"
"Jones does remain one of the league's most versatile backs, ranking in the top 10 among running backs in catches (51, tied for the eighth-most) and yards receiving (408, seventh-most). Jones still has plenty to offer a contender."
"But it would be beneficial to have a decent complement to spell him in order for him to be geared up for the playoffs."
