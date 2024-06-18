Should Rams Look Into Another Contract Extension With Sean McVay?
After a surprising run to the postseason last year, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to put themselves back into a place of contention. They will be counting on another year of development and growth from many of their young players, giving themselves more chances to have sustained success.
The team isn't too far off from winning the Super Bowl in 2021 so the thought of winning another is fresh for them. The team is still led by head coach Sean McVay, who has become one of the best coaches in the NFL.
McVay signed a contract extension during the 2022 offseason that runs through the 2026 season but the Rams may want to extend that even more. He is still very young and Los Angeles could lock up their coach for the foreseeable future if they wanted.
The biggest issue with this is that McVay may not want to commit to the team for a very long time. There was a point not too long ago when he almost stepped away from coaching and that could come about again.
Los Angeles has a few more pressing things to worry about right now, including the contract of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford but McVay is still a big priority. Maybe the two sides will start talking again after the coming season ends.
But if McVay is open to coming back to the table, the Rams should completely entertain it. He is an offensive genius and has already delivered one title to the franchise. If he were to be around for the long haul, he could bring many more to the City of Angels.
