Should the Rams be Worried About Seahawks' Strengths?
The Los Angeles Rams have every reason to believe they will beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams have played better over the last few weeks, and they will have their two top wide receivers, Puka Nacua, on the field.
However, they are facing a Seahawks team with multiple injuries to critical players.
SportsLine is a model that simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and predicts a Rams victory this Sunday on the road. Over the last decade, the Rams have controlled this matchup, and the trend is expected to continue on Sunday.
For the sake of the Rams' playoff hopes, they hope to prove the computers right and the many experts who have picked them to win.
"Another one of its Week 9 NFL predictions: the Seahawks (+1.5, 48) cover at home versus the Rams in almost 60% of simulations," CBS Sports Staff said. "Both teams have struggled versus the spread recently, only covering in one of their last four games.
"However, Los Angeles is in a class of its own when it comes to road-spread struggles. It is 0-3 against the spread in away games this season, making it the only team yet to cover on the road in 2024. The Seahawks have also dominated this rivalry at home over the last two decades, winning 14 of its last 20 home games versus the Rams.
However, SportsLine's advanced computer model also gives the Rams cause for concern. Seattle's defense's strength will test the Rams' offense, which could lead to an upset. The Rams must find a way to get their passing attack going against a formidable Seahawks passing defense.
"Seattle has the league's No. 1 passing offense, while few have issues in defending through the air as much as Los Angeles," the CBS Sports Staff said. "The Rams are in the bottom five in yards per attempt allowed, yards per completion allowed, defensive sacks, and quarterback hits.
"The Rams' passing offense is undoubtedly boosted by the returns of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua (knee), but the run game is still lagging and ranks 30th in yards per carry. Seattle is projected to cover with points to spare, and the model also says the Over (48.5) hits in over 50% of simulations
