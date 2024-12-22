Social Media Reacts to Rams' Messy Win Against Jets
The Los Angeles Rams met the New York Jets in New Jersey for one of their last games of their season. Hopeful to see their team continue their path to the playoffs, Rams fans were tuned in from start to finish.
The Rams had a slow start, not able to convert the ball offensively after winning the coin toss. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw some tricky passes, some of them being incomplete and one of them coming dangerously close to being intercepted.
An amazing play by Rams special teams receiver Jordan Whittington set the Jets back 99 yards from the end zone, however, a detrimental pass from Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Jets receiver Davante Adams in the end zone took the team's points up by 6 close out the quarter.
Jets kicker Anders Carlson missed the PAT, keeping the score at 0-6, Jets.
The team struggled in the start of the second quarter. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an interception early on, sending it the Jets' way. After some impressive defense, Rams running back Kyren Williams secured a touchdown.
Rams kicker Joshua Karty missed the field goal, leaving the score at 6-6. The Jets came close to another touchdown in the last minute of the quarter, however, a huge defensive play by linebacker Omar Speights kept the ball out of the end zone, but a field goal marked the game 9-6, Jets.
The second half saw the Rams defense come out stronger than they had in the first, posing a threat to the Jets, who went on a 10-minute drive at the start of the third quarter. An impressive fourth down stop by cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon sent the ball back into the Rams' possession.
The Rams got the ball in their possession with about five minutes left in the quarter. Despite some impressive runs by players, the team was not able to get into the end zone quick enough, ending the third quarter in the very same position they started in, 6-9.
The Rams began the fourth quarter at 3rd and 5, however a false start penalty set the Rams back five yards and ended their run game early. Karty came through for a 38-yard field goal, tying the game once more.
The Rams began their defensive run as the Jets attempted to inch down the field. However, the team's luck changed after Rams safety Kam Curl pressured Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, causing a fumble and recover by DL Jared Verse, sending the ball into the Rams' possession.
In just the first three plays of their drive, Rams tight end Tyler Higbee — back for his first game of the season — received an 11-yard pass from Stafford, running it into the end zone for a touchdown. A successful field goal from Karty sent the game in the Rams' favor for the first time all day, 16-9.
The Rams defense continued to make an offensive drive difficult for the Jets. Rams cornerback Darious Williams forced another turnover, putting the Rams on the 47-yard line with over eight minutes left until the conclusion of the game.
Stafford made some promising passes to receiver Puka Nacua and K. Williams ran the ball up the field to get the Rams closer to the end zone. However, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on K. Williams sent the ball back 15 yards.
After pushing the ball some more, the Rams opted for a field goal attempt, with Karty successfully kicking a 45-yard field goal to make the score 19-9, Rams.
The Jets were unsuccessful in their drive, eventually attempting a field goal to put the team up by 3. Carlson missed the 49-yard attempt, the score still 19-9 going back into the Rams' possession with two minutes left in the game.
The Rams were not able to get enough first downs to secure another touchdown, however, a muffed punt return by the Jets and a recovery by Whittington put it back in the Rams' possession, essentially deeming the game finished.
Another ugly win by the Rams makes them third in the NFC as they go into their match next week against their conference rivals, the Arizona Cardinals.
