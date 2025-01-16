Sorry Vikings Fans, Matthew Stafford Did Throw the Ball Forward
During the opening minute of the second quarter in the Rams-Vikings Wild Card playoff game, Matthew Stafford dropped back in an attempt to pass the ball. The Vikings' defense collapsed the pocket and as they closed in on Stafford, he propelled the ball forward in an effort to throw it to his intended receiver.
However, due to the bang-bang nature of the play, the Vikings believed he fumbled it and thus successfully recovered the football and ran it back for a touchdown. That was the call on the field but replay clearly showed he was attempting to propel the ball to Puka Nacua and that action fit the definition of a forward pass.
Many Vikings fans still disagree with the call, believing their team was robbed of a potential game-tying score. Those who disagree are wrong. It is understandable to have a feeling about the play but Stafford executed the textbook technique of a shovel pass as defined here by former collegiate head coach and co-inventor of the Air Raid offense, the late Mike Leach.
As Leach mentions, the critical motion of the shovel pass is the flip of the wrist and propelling the ball by turning your thumb down. The exact motion that Stafford performed.
As shown, Stafford flipped his wrist and his thumb was down. With Nacua in the path of the ball, and if we are going by the letter of the law, Stafford executed a forward pass without being downed, and thus the play can simply be defined as an incomplete pass. If we really want to be sticklers, Stafford clearly puts the ball in his chest to propel it forward as shown by his arm movement.
At that point, Stafford didn't need to put his thumb down, and the simple action of having possession of the ball and then launching it forward, regardless of when the ball came out, constitutes a pass as long as he did not lose the ball in the "gathering process" which he clearly did not.
And for anyone who is still arguing that it was a fumble, the Rams were running a textbook shovel pass play with Kyren Williams as the lead blocker and Nacua as the intended recipient.
