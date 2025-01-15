Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Diving Into Rams Win Over Vikings
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Rams defeated Minnesota, who is to blame for the Vikings collapse and which players inside State Farm Stadium could join Los Angeles in 2025.
Sean McVay spoke about what winning such an emotionally charged game meant for him, his team, and the city of Los Angeles after the Rams finished off Minnesota.
Q: Could you describe what this team did to channel their emotions for the game?
McVay: “I think that you can feel it more than anything I could say. There was just this look in their eye. They had focus, the right kind of urgency and enjoyment that we always try to strike that perfect balance and I was just proud of them and I think you could just feel it. You could feel it in warm-ups, there was just an aura. Once we got to Arizona and I thought we did a great job really on our Friday practice when it was still at Woodland Hills. But once we got here to Arizona, I think that offered just a chance to kind of exhale. Now let’s lock in, let’s be at the same place. Let’s have two really good days of preparation and then let’s peak at the right time and our guys certainly did that. It seems like we’ve been here for a while, it seems like we were waiting on this game for a long time and this Philadelphia game will come really quickly.”
Q: How do you expect the team to respond after a short week?
McVay: “I expect them to respond the right way (and) to be ready to go. The first thing is let’s put together a good plan in terms of how we want to make that turn over. We’re ready to go. It’s going to be a cross country trip for us, but we’ve been in a similar scenario and situation now. We didn’t have to travel back home when we ended up playing Arizona on Monday night in the 2021 season and then we flew out to Tampa to play them on Sunday at 2 O’clock which is when I believe when we’re kicking off. So I expect them to respond the right way. That’s all they’ve shown me.”
The Rams play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday.
