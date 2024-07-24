Rams News: Standout Lineman Reflects on Competing Against Rookies in Training Camp
The Los Angeles Rams are off and running in their 2024 training camp, which kicked off on Tuesday. The Rams are set to make even more noise after their surprisingly good 2023 season. 2024 will present new challenges, and the Rams, especially their 2023 PFWA All-Rookie team member Steve Avila, are ready to tackle them head-on.
Avila is coming off a tremendous rookie season, and he will look to build off that in his sophomore season. Avila will enter his second training camp of his career, and he is looking forward to the competition he will face on the defense end against rookie defenders Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, to name a few.
The 24-year-old is looking forward to the competition that he will face against these young and hungry defenders; he told the media on Tuesday.
"I know that 'iron sharpens iron' mindset will be there," said Avila. "Especially for me, they're great players too. A lot of people see them as rookies, but Kobie [Turner] was a rookie last year; I was a rookie last year. I feel like we did a pretty good job, so I feel like they will put up just as much of a fight as our opponents will."
Verse and Fiske are just two of the five total defenders L.A. drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. L.A. also has safety Kamren Kinchens, edge rusher Brennan Jackson, and defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who will compete and fight for a starting spot.
Avila will have his hands full against the up-and-coming rookies, but he is ready for the challenge and will only get better as he returns to his original center position.
