Rams Star Wide Receiver Was First To Welcome Tre'Davious White To Team
The Los Angeles Rams had themselves quite the offseason. L.A. added some key pieces that could help them get over the hump. One of their crucial offseason adds came on the defensive side, adding one of the biggest free agent names, former All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White.
White is one of the more accomplished defensive backs in the past few seasons, and he will now help guide L.A. back to glory. White will play a pivotal role for the Rams as he will be looked upon as a leader for a tremendously young defense.
White is ready for the challenge, and even more so after star wide receiver Copper Kupp was the first to reach out to him after he signed with L.A. The former All-Pro corner sat down with Kay Adams and spoke highly of Kupp and how he reached out to him when he first joined the team.
"When I first got here, he was the first person to reach out," said White. "We are in the same draft class, so it's that mutual respect. I would say his attention to detail. The way he works, I could tell, in the offseason from him being in the building every day, is just how he lifts weights; he works on his craft. He'll be outside on his own, working on his stuff. You could just tell the great players how much time they put in and how much they really care. Whenever something doesn't go his way, you can tell in his body language that he really cares. That's what makes the great players great."
Although Kupp is coming off a less-than-ideal season in 2023, he struggled with injury and was never able to find his groove with Matthew Stafford. However, White has seen Kupp work to do his best to get back to that elite level the Rams will need him to. It won't be easy, as he is entering his age 31 season, and wide receivers over 30 aren't the same.
Nonetheless, Kupp will look to debunk that and look for a resurgence type of season where L.A. will look to lean heavily on him. Kupp and White appear to be healthy, and they'll need to be if they want to be Super Bowl contenders.
