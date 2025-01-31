The Experts Make Interesting Predictions Regarding Rams' First Round Pick
Rams senior staff writer Stu Jackson recently released a report detailing the opinions of various experts around the NFL regarding who the Rams may select with the 26th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Going down the list, it became evident that the selections did not fit the pressing needs of the organization and the selections were making huge assumptions about the Rams' offseason plans.
Let's dive into the picks and discuss the issues with the selections. This is not a critique of the players they selected but the position group in general.
Dane Brugler of The Atlantic, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, and Mel Kiper Jr of ESPN: Josh Conerly, T, Oregon. It is very easy to see why these three experts selected Conerly as he is a top prospect at a position considered one of the most important in the NFL. The problem is that the selection completely disregards Alaric Jackson.
While I'm sure if the Rams do re-sign Jackson, these opinions will change, it is not the time to assume the Rams have any plans to move on from their highly regarded left tackle. Perhaps it is a bit nit-picky but it is hard to see the logic behind selecting a player to a position that may get filled by a player who is already in the building.
Once Jackson walks, if that is the route the team wants to go, then I understand the selection but until then, the Rams do have an immediate need at linebacker as well as holes at receiver and running back that need to be addressed, regardless of who the team re-signs or not.
Bucky Brooks of NFL Network: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State. Not much more needs to be said, it's the same as Conerly.
Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia. Do not get these words twisted, Malaki Starks is a phenomenal player who could become a Hall of Famer. He is that good. The problem is where does he fit on the Rams? Kam Curl will be back in 2025, Quentin Lake is a captain and defensive signal caller which likely means he'll be extended after his deal expires after next season and Kamren Kinchens as well as Jaylen McCollough had breakout rookie years and are both under contract until at least the 2026 season.
Chris Trapasso: Armand Membou, T, Missouri. Membou is viewed as a successor to Rob Havenstein but Havenstein has yet to say he is not playing next season. If that is the case, how does Membou help the Rams win now? Selecting Membou essentially assures the Rams' first pick that could be considered a day-one starter wouldn't come until the third round.
Perhaps that is the thing that people do not realize about the Rams' situation. They do not have a second-round pick. They have pick 26 and then jump to pick 90 for their second selection. The team needs immediate contributors and considering even if the team re-signs Christian Rozeboom, linebacker is the biggest need on defense.
On offense, tackle is the pick if Jackson does not re-sign but with rumors flying that Cooper Kupp may leave, that would mean Puka Nacua, Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith would be the only wide receivers on the roster outside of any player so signed a future contract with the team.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE