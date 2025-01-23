The Rams Defense Must Improve in the Run Game in the Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The defense played well overall in their Divisional Round loss to the Eagles last week. The one thing that killed the Rams on defense in that game was the explosive runs by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley.
In the second half of the season, the Rams defense was on a tear and was one of the best defenses in the league. The only thing about this young defense that was not consistent was stopping the run.
Now that the Rams are in the offseason, they will address want their needs are to improve this team. One thing they must improve to make this defense even more dangerous is beefing up the interior defensive line. The Rams do not necessarily have to sign any players but they will have to help the young defense improve in that area.
The Rams coaching staff track record all points to them doing with once they start preparing for next season. If there is one thing about the Rams coaching staff, it is that they know their weakness and know how to go about fixing them.
The Rams defense is made to be great. It will be a top defense for years to come. Will we be talking about the Rams defense as we have been talking about the offense for the last few seasons? Shula has it rolling in Los Angeles and he has opened many eyes around the NFL.
With defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Rams defense is in good hands heading into next season.
