Rams HC Sean McVay Praises Team After an Incredible Season
The Los Angeles Rams incredible season has officially come to an end. The Rams played their hearts out in the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs over the weekend and fell short. The Rams were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in a thriller in the city of brotherly love, 29-22.
The Rams have overcome a lot this past season. They started off the season slow, only winning one of their first five games. They were hit with the injury bug all season as well. But in the second half of the year, they turned it around. Making an incredible second-half push, that saw the team climb back into the NFC West picture and eventually winning the division and going to the playoffs.
The Rams had the city of Los Angeles on their back heading into the playoffs because of the devasting California Wildfires that hit Los Angeles. They never gave up under any circumstances all year and they will be back stronger next year.
"I am damn proud to be associated with this football team," said Rams head coach Sean McVay. "I did not see it going any other way than us winning that game 29-28. And I think this game in a lot of ways epitomized the resilience the grit the ability to overcome adversity, just had a couple of things we could not overcome and there will be some things that we can learn from."
"But you know, this is the time for gratitude, for appreciation. I love this group. I love this coaching staff. I love these players. And I also understand and appreciate how difficult it is to be in a position like this. You have the game in hand, I felt like we had total control toward the latter part of that game. Momentum was in our favor and we had an opportunity to be able to win that game and we just came up short."
"Love this group and I am just really sad that this journey is over. This was a special season. It as much fun as I have had. As much as you ever wanted to do right for the people in that locker room. We have had a lot of special teams but this team, there was something special about them and I think I am up here pretty shocked because I know a lot of people did not believe we could come in here but we had the full expectation to come in here and I do not think anybody else ever really expected the end of the season to be right now ... I am proud of this team."
