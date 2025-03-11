Three Rams Observations From Start of Legal Tampering Period
The Los Angeles Rams were loud to begin free agency, making several moves that fans are still trying to digest. Franchise legend Cooper Kupp will depart as fellow Super Bowl LVI winners Bobby Brown III and Michael Hoecht have found new NFL homes.
With that being said, here are three initial takeaways from the beginning of free agency.
The Rams see Braden Fiske as Aaron Donald 2.0
So let's slow that down before people start to flip their lid. There is no replacing Aaron Donald. Greatness can not be replaced, that is why it's cherished so much. However impact is something different and Fiske impacts offenses.
His ability to generate pressure from the defensive interior has the potential to be as potent as Donald's once was as Fiske grew into a potential All-Pro player in just one season. One of the biggest regrets from the Donald era is that the Rams never flanked him with the same game changing defensive lineman over a long period of time.
Sure Chris Long, Nick Fairley, Robert Quinn, Ndamukong Suh, Von Miller, and Leonard Floyd were his teammates for short stints but Donald never had that partner over the course of his career. The Rams want to fix that and signing Poona Ford automatically helps extend the career of Kobie Turner.
The team is gunning for McVay's second title
Davante Adams didn't come to the Rams for no reason. The team didn't offer Poona Ford the amount of money they did for no reason. It's clear the team is gunning for the Super Bowl, something that was likely always going to happen but it's clear their projected moves were a big reason why Matthew Stafford returned, especially for less money than what other teams were offering him.
The Rams have regrets about Tutu Atwell
Re-signing Tutu Atwell is one thing. Giving him an eight-figure deal is another. The Rams could have gotten a cheap receiver at a fraction of the cost. Demarcus Robinson was right there.
This is about regret. The Rams feel they could have gotten more out of him and quite frankly, they should have. Expect Atwell to have a bunch of opportunities, especially early in 2025.
