Matthew Stafford Shouldn't Be Punished For Being 37

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Despite the film that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has put forward during the 2025 NFL season, there is a growing opinion that Josh Allen should leap Stafford in MVP voting, primarly based on his unique ability as a runner.

Whether or not Stafford or Allen deserves MVP remains subject to debate but the framework for which the debate has begun has grossly overlooked the things that make Stafford special while simultaneously praising Allen for his talents.

The Argument

Josh Allen is one of the most athletic, impressive quarterbacks in football and it is his ability to create his own offense that has driven his candidacy. So my question for the voters is this...if Allen is praised for his creativity, especially with an offense designed to amplify those gifts, why doesn't Stafford get the same praise for being efficient, when that's his gift?

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; ESPN radio reporter Lindsey Thiry. (left) interviews Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford has an offense built to amplify his gifts. The problem is that the public is distracted by the pizzazz while ignoring the poise. It's fun to watch Allen play because what makes him different is visible on television while Stafford's isn't.

Allen manipulates defenses with his feet, as passing lanes develop based on Allen's position in the backfield, in relation to the protection and the amount of players blocking.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stafford manipulates defenses with his eyes, often using his patented no-look pass to create small windows for his pass catchers to find.

So again I ask, what about Allen's gifts that should trump Stafford's MVP candidacy when both men use the element that differs their play style to similar success?

The Stats

Stafford has 221 more passing yards than Allen has total yards. Stafford has three more touchdowns than Allen, as the Rams don't use QB sneak, limiting Stafford's rushing touchdowns, while Stafford has thrown five fewer interceptions on 94 more passing attempts.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

So what is it about Allen's ability to create his own offense that again should leap over Stafford's efficency? But the truth is, this comes down to one simple question.

Did Josh Allen Do Enough to Trump History?

Stafford is one of four players in NFL history to have at least eight games with three or more passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Brady did it in 2007 and Aaron Rodgers did it in 2014 and 2020. Brady and Rodgers won the MVP during those campaigns.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) enters the field for warm up at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So I ask, what measure of success does Josh Allen have to change precedent because it's not the stats or the film. Before anyone mentions roster, Allen has the second best running back in the NFL statistically, a top five tight end, and three straight years of continuity on the offensive line so let's not go there.

Last year, the NFL MVP wasn't even a first-team All-Pro selection. Stafford will be a first-team All-Pro this season so do we really want to reopen the narrative regarding the preferential treatment Allen has already gotten from possessing skills that has been used to downplay his counterparts in the past?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Allen is a phenomenal quarterback and is deserving for everything he has accomplished in the NFL but this is about the voters. The only thing Matthew Stafford did wrong was wake up and act like a 37 year old man. He may not have the wheels but he's driven the Rams to the postseason and the double-standards shown across the league has prevented deserving players from picking up accolades in the past.

That should not happen in 2025. At least that's my opinion.

