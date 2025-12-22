Blake Corum Continues to Have Magical Run With Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is in peak form at the moment, and as he continues to grow within the Rams' offense, Corum has proven to be a reliable option in the red zone.

Corum's Continues His Top Form

"Blake Corum has rushed for a TD in four consecutive games (5 total in four-game span)," wrote the Rams PR Team. " Blake Corum 's 4-game streak with a rushing TD is currently tied for the longest active streak in the NFL."

Lightning and Thunder

Corum's run of success has come from the Rams instituting a one-two punch with Corum and Kyren Williams . Having a good balance of both has created various holes for Corum to exploit, and with the Rams' usage of 13 personnel at an all-time high, Corum is able to mimic many of the looks he had at the University of Michigan.

Recently, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur spoke about Corum's development.

“I think it's the comfort level in terms of just being in year two," stated LaFleur. "[Running Back] Kyren [Williams] got the fair shares as it’s well noted. Having this last offseason, you could just see him getting more and more comfortable. It's not as easy as just standing back seven and a half yards behind the quarterback and getting a handoff right or left."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There are a lot of intricacies with it. Not that he was behind at all, it's just he was a rookie. You can just see the comfort level and with the comfort level comes confidence, with the confidence comes what you are seeing on Sunday. It's not shocking to me that he's producing at that level. It's a credit to the other 10 guys on the field at all times, but there's no doubt that he's playing at a high clip.”

LaFleur also discussed how Corum's performances have allowed Williams to flourish.

“I don't know how close you guys have been down to the field when there's an actual game going on, but it's like a car wreck every time someone's getting hit," continued LaFleur. "The backs obviously touch the ball more than anyone. Anytime that you can take a little bit off their load, it's going to help them in the long run."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) tackles Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Freak things do happen by the play, I get that. But through time, if they stay healthy, naturally you're going to be a little bit fresher. I think you'd have to ask Kyren that and see how he feels. I know from my vantage point he looks like it's Week 1 to me in both mind, spirit and body. It's been a cool little deal that they both have their little changeups, but I think they fit well off each other.”

Williams has recorded his third straight 1,000-yard season, while Corum has added 669 yards and six touchdowns to the team's total tally.

