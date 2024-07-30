New Rams Star Tre'Davious White Explains How Aggressive LA Was in Signing Him
The Los Angeles Rams had a significant offseason via the draft and free agency. Both have been kind to the Rams, but arguably, their best pickup this offseason comes in the form of free agent signing, cornerback Tre'Davious White.
White signed with the Rams in late March to a one-year, $10 million deal, and thus far, it's been a match made in heaven. The longtime Buffalo Bill spent seven seasons in Orchard Park, and now he will embark on a new journey in the bright lights of Los Angeles.
Although these past seasons haven't been so kind to White, mainly due to injury, there's a sense of hope and optimism for the 29-year-old. Not only that, but he landed somewhere he was truly wanted.
In a recent interview with media personality Kay Adams, White expressed how consistent the Rams were in landing his talent this past offseason.
"The Rams just kept calling and kept pressing.," said White. They really wanted me. If someone's doing that, that's a sign. Another thing, the team doctor, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, did my surgery, and he was the team doctor here, so that was another blessing, so I was like, 'it's a sign.' everything has been pointed up towards, and these guys have been taking care of me. They have been doing a great job."
The former All-Pro cornerback has only played in 21 games in the last three seasons since his spectacular 2020 season. It's been a struggle to stay on the field lately, but regardless, the Rams wanted his star power because when White is healthy, he is among the best in the league.
The Rams are never one to shy away from big-name talents, and White is still that. In 82 career games, White has collected 18 interceptions, 311 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 68 passes defended, five forced fumbles (all recovered), and one touchdown.
It will be a challenge to replicate his numbers early in his career. However, as long as he is healthy and available, the Rams cannot ask for much more.
