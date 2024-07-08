Two Rams Make Top-15 For PPR Fantasy Rankings in 2024
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2024 season ready to show that 2023 was no fluke. They reached the postseason despite many doubting them and will be looking to do more of the same this year.
The Rams bring back much of the same group of players on the offensive side of the ball, giving them claim to a likely top offensive attack. Los Angeles has built up a strong group of skill players to help ease the burden on quarterback Matthew Stafford.
With this, the Rams will likely be a popular team to choose from within the fantasy football world. In a new PPR fantasy ranking done by Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus, two members of the Rams made the cut within the top 15 players.
Both wide receiver Puka Nucua and running back Kyren Williams were listed in the top 15 of the list. Nucua came in ranked at No. 10 while Williams landed at No. 13.
If the Rams' offensive attack remains powerful, both players could have an impactful season both on the field and in the fantasy world. Nucua and Williams are both great, young players for Los Angeles and will be focal points in the offense.
Under head coach Sean McVay's system, both guys should be able to replicate similar numbers from last season. If this were to happen, the Rams not only would be a dominant team but fantasy players who drafted each guy would be ecstatic with the decision.
