Was Rams Victory Over Jets Convincing Enough?
While the Los Angeles Rams took down Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, was their victory enough to convince their potential playoff opponents that they are a team to be scared of?
Yes, the Rams won the game, but other then running back Kyren Williams and wide receiver Puka Nacua, there was not much action on their offense. The Rams were able to capitalize on the Jet's mistakes like any good team should, but it may pose some concerns going forward if the playoffs are in sight for the Rams.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 14 of 19 passes for 110 yards, the lowest amount of passing yards on the season for Stafford. Also, Stafford threw his first interception pass in six games to the Jet's defense, which helped shape the outlook for an eventual Rams victory.
Nacua had eight receptions go for 56 yards, as Nacua continues to be the main receiver for Stafford over this winning streak. Fans had something to smile about after seeing wide receiver Cooper Kupp land a reception, after putting up a goose egg the week prior.
The real star of the game for the Rams was Williams and his ground game. Williams rushed for 122 yards in 23 carries, furthering his case as the Rams offensive MVP candidate. Williams's contributions to the rushing game were enough to keep the Rams alive, as Ram fans saw Stafford throw for very minimal.
If the Rams do end up closing in on their playoff dreams, looking at other NFC competitions, the Ram's victory over the Jets did not look like the same team that took down the Buffalo Bills in the shootout two weeks ago.
In what could be a case of just running out of energy on the long season, the Rams will need to make sure they remain healthy. As their offense added tight end Tyler Higbee to their now complete offensive line, the Rams have the pieces to be a threat in the playoffs but did not look as so in New York.
Looking forward for the Rams, they have to face two division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, who are both still in the hunt for the division crown. If the Rams want to prove they belong in a stacked NFC playoff picture, they will need to put up better offensive numbers in these divisional games going forward.
