Rams News: Watch LA All-Pro Surprise Students on SoFi Stadium Tour
The Los Angeles Rams are on vacation mode, and it won't be until a month from now we see the team back on the ground again. The 2024 season will be exciting, and the team will look to take the next step in getting back to the mountaintop.
One of the bright spots we can't wait to see back on the football field is Rams All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua. Nacua made a name for himself after his more-than-stellar rookie season and is now a household name. Everywhere he goes, he is recognized, including the home of the Rams, SoFi Stadium.
Nacua surprised some students on a stadium tour and caught up with the kids for a bit.
Nacua stopped to chat with the kids for a bit and took a photo as well.
The former fifth-round draft pick has established himself as a star wide receiver in the NFL and is a star in the city of stars. It's been quite the offseason for Nacua, who participated in NBA All-Star weekend, enjoying Laker games, and is preparing for this crucial 2024 season.
Nacua has slimmed down this offseason and is doing all the necessary work to show he is the player we all witnessed in 2023. That remains to be seen, but he wants to show us he is here to stay, not just a one-season wonder.
