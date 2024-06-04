Watch Rams Rookies Struggle with Los Angeles Trivia
The 2024 Los Angeles Rams rookie class is set to take the NFL by storm, similar to what the 2023 class did. The 2024 rookies are set to make a name for themselves with the Rams, and their debut will be highly anticipated.
It's been quite a whirlwind for the rookies, from getting drafted to coming to Los Angeles and getting settled in the city. On top of that, the rookies are studying their playbook and schemes as OTAs wind down. So when the Rams' social media team asked the rookie's trivia questions about L.A., from naming celebrities to food, music, and the culture, they struggled mightily.
Rookies like Jared Verse, Blake Corum, Braden Fiske, Brennan Jackson, and others participated.
Verse was given an easy question, naming Laker and NBA legend Kobe Bryant, while others, like Jackson, failed to correctly name the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
It's clear these rookies have a lot to learn about their new city. However, they'll have plenty of time to get acquainted with it and learn more about the city they now call home.
They'll be fine as long as they know how to play football professionally and know how to get to SoFi Stadium.
