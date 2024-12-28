What is the Rams' Mentality Going Into Cardinals Matchup?
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to go against the Arizona Cardinals this Saturday, Dec. 28 at 5:10 p.m. PST in a match that has the potential to determine a lot of things for the team as the playoffs near.
The Rams are currently 9-6 and hold the first position in the NFC West, however, the road to success was not easy for the team. The season started fairly rough for the team, as they started losing four out of their first five games.
Their first match against the Arizona Cardinals was in Week 2 where they suffered a 31-point loss to the team, their biggest point margin of the entire season so far.
“We [have] a ton of respect for this opponent that’s coming in. Obviously, we had a really humbling experience against them in Week 2 but I like the look in [the] guys’ eyes, I like the focus, the concentration, we want to wrap up the week the right way and then, let’s be ready to go Saturday night,” said Rams head coach Sean McVay.
Almost exactly fifteen weeks will have passed when the Rams and the Cardinals take the gridiron together for their second matchup of the season, and frankly, a lot of things are at stake. However, McVay assured reporters that the team is dialed in.
“What’s been really good about our football team is that these guys have just been in the moment. You’re not naive to what’s possibly at stake, but I think our guys have played their best football and they’ve just focused on, ‘hey, let’s go cut it loose, let’s play to the best of our ability, let’s have a great week of preparation and let’s be totally and completely present in that three-hour window that we’re allotted and let’s enjoy doing it,’” said McVay.
The team has grown a lot since their disappointing loss to the Cardinals early this season, but anyone can see that the team has made considerable amounts of growth since, noted with their current win streak of four games and their eight wins out of their last ten games.
“This has been a really fun team to be able to work with, and I think there’s been a lot of growth that’s taken place, there’s been a lot of experiences that I think have calloused us in the right way, to be equipped to be able to play whatever game is necessary,” said McVay.
