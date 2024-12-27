Rematch vs. Cardinals Another Pivotal Point for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have won their last four consecutive games and eight out of ten games. They have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC West, but things were not always as positive for them this season.
The Rams started the season 1-4, including an embarrassing 31-point loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Cardinals thoroughly outplayed the shorthanded Rams in the matchup, but the Rams head coach noted how the loss impacted his team.
"I felt like, in the moment, it was a humbling day," McVay said. "I do think that if there’s anything you've learned, every single game matters so much, but you don't want to ride the emotional rollercoaster that these games can take you on if you do have the ability to stay steady, to stay the course and try to right the ship. Certainly, that is not complete by any stretch, but our guys have done an excellent job of not allowing the way that we started, especially in those first five games, to affect what we did coming off that bye. That Week 2 game was certainly a really humbling one, and they dominated it from the start."
McVay noted how the Rams have gotten closer as a team since their early season loss to the Cardinals. The Rams have gone 9-4 since that loss and are now just two wins away from winning the NFC West for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2021.
The Rams learned many lessons from their Week 2 loss, which have helped propel them to the brink of the playoffs.
"Well, I think we have a rapport,” McVay said. “I think we’ve had a lot of experience, particularly with some of the younger guys that are playing on defense. I think we've been able to establish an identity as we've accumulated some experience together. I think we've been able to stay healthy on the offensive side of the ball and develop a little bit of a rapport offensive line-wise. Obviously, you get Puka [Nacua] back and Cooper [Kupp]. That's a big difference. I think just the continuity on both fronts has been a big difference."
