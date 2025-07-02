Which NFC West Defense Will Give the Rams Trouble?
Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante recently made a ranking of all 32 defensive coordinators in the NFL so let's look at what the Rams are going up against.
6) Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers
"Ranking Robert Saleh this high comes with an asterisk, given that he’s returning to the defensive coordinator ranks after being fired as New York’s head coach last year," wrote Infante. "That said, he remains a top defensive mind in the NFL."
"Saleh’s Jets ranked inside the top five in Defense+ in both 2022 and 2023. Before then, his defenses with the San Francisco 49ers played a significant role in their development into an NFC superpower. Now back in his old role as their DC, expect an improvement from a 49ers defense that placed just 26th in Defense+ last year."
The 49ers will rebound from 2025 and as a result, Nick Bosa presents a massive problem. To be frank, the 49ers got fast on defense with players like Mykel Williams and Nick Martin being able to cover ground quickly. Alfred Collins could be a problem on the inside but injuries and off field issues could see San Francisco have an exposed secondary this season.
20) Aden Durde, Seattle Seahawks
"Mike Macdonald calls the shots for the Seattle Seahawks’ defense, making it challenging to rank Aden Durde. By all accounts, though, he seems to be a coaching talent on the rise."
"The first English-born defensive coordinator in NFL history, Durde served as the defensive coordinator for Seattle after three seasons as the defensive line coach in Dallas. Given that the Seahawks placed sixth in Defense+ in 2024, his outlook as a future defensive play caller could continue to shine brighter."
Seattle's secondary may becoming to life as Riq Woolen enters his second year in the system, Devon Witherspoon continues to dominate and the addition of Nick Emmanwori sees the Seahawks secondary return to the physical nature they possessed during the Legion of Boom.
However, there are still massive concerns with their front seven, especially in terms of generating a consistent pass rush. Even so, if anyone can scheme up pressure, it's Macdonald and Durde.
28) Nick Rallis, Arizona Cardinals
"Nick Rallis has gotten off to a rough start to his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. His defense finished last in Defense+ and only saw a minor improvement to 27th in 2024."
"However, they have plenty of young defenders on the rise in Arizona. The front office added players like Josh Sweat and Calais Campbell in 2025, which should help the pass rush. Rallis has some concerns as a defensive coordinator, but he has a chance to break out in Year 3."
The Cardinals are a virtual unknown, especially with Sean Murphy-Bunting out for the season but if Walter Nolen and Will Johnson play to their potential, this might be the best defense Arizona has had since Bruce Arians if not ever.
